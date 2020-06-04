Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens

The Punjab health department said Thursday that it has not issued any notification banning chicken products.

The statement by the health department comes a few hours after a fake notification started circulating on social media. The fake notification said that “the deadly coronavirus found present in poultry is more lethal to human life therefore, sale of poultry and other products need to be banned with immediate effects”.

The health department hasn’t issued any such notification and the one circulating on social media is “fake”, said Punjab Health Secretary Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman.

“We don’t have any such reports that coronavirus was found in chickens,” he said, asking people not to believe such rumours.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Poultry Association had also rejected the rumours. The association’s vice chairperson, Chaudhry Farghan, had said that coronavirus was not found in any chicken product in any part of the country.

He said such reports are “absolutely wrong and baseless”.