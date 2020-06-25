Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan

Photo: Emirates

Emirates, Etihad Airways and Fly Dubai have all temporarily suspended their outgoing flights in response to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

However, flights coming to Pakistan have not been suspended and cargo flights will also continue to operate.

Emirates suspended its flights from Pakistan on June 24. The airline will be announcing the new schedule for passenger flights at a later date.

However, it will continue its cargo service between Pakistan and the UAE. The airline announced that it will keep in constant touch with the concerned authority on the issue of transporting passengers from Pakistan.

Emirates’ spokesperson has apologised on behalf of the airline to its passengers and hoped that flights will be restored soon.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has also suspended its outgoing flights but flights from Abu Dhabi to Pakistan will continue. Cargo flights will also continue to be operated bilaterally. The airline also said that flights to Pakistan are being constantly monitored.

It advised passengers to enter their details in the PNR when buying tickets. Passengers will be able to re-book or return tickets under the ticket return policy.

Fly Dubai’s operations from Pakistan to Dubai have also been suspended from June 25 while its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad were also canceled.

The airline said that the booked flights will be refunded in accordance with its policy.

FaceBook WhatsApp
emirates etihad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.