Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan

Emirates, Etihad Airways and Fly Dubai have all temporarily suspended their outgoing flights in response to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

However, flights coming to Pakistan have not been suspended and cargo flights will also continue to operate.

Emirates suspended its flights from Pakistan on June 24. The airline will be announcing the new schedule for passenger flights at a later date.

However, it will continue its cargo service between Pakistan and the UAE. The airline announced that it will keep in constant touch with the concerned authority on the issue of transporting passengers from Pakistan.

Emirates’ spokesperson has apologised on behalf of the airline to its passengers and hoped that flights will be restored soon.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has also suspended its outgoing flights but flights from Abu Dhabi to Pakistan will continue. Cargo flights will also continue to be operated bilaterally. The airline also said that flights to Pakistan are being constantly monitored.

It advised passengers to enter their details in the PNR when buying tickets. Passengers will be able to re-book or return tickets under the ticket return policy.

Fly Dubai’s operations from Pakistan to Dubai have also been suspended from June 25 while its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad were also canceled.

The airline said that the booked flights will be refunded in accordance with its policy.