Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Tariq Binouri disappointed over education budget cut

Higher Education Commission Chairman Tariq Binouri has expressed his disappointment over the cut in the education budget.

"The finance ministry is axing the country's future," the HEC chairman said in an interview with SAMAA TV on Wednesday. "A deduction in education funds is a great tragedy."

He said they had sought Rs104 billion for the HEC. The finance ministry promised Rs70 billion, but allocated only Rs64 billion.

Binouri said he has written a letter to the prime minister to reconsider the decision.

Universities are issued funds in three categories and those funds are used for different purposes, according to the HEC chairman. The HEC spends Rs200,000 annually on the higher education of a student.

Previously, he said, Rs7 billion was issued for research purposes but now that amount would also have to be slashed.
FaceBook WhatsApp
budget Education
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Education, budget, HEC, Tariq Binouri,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.