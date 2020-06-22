Court fixes date for Zardari’s indictment in fake accounts case

An accountability court has fixed July 7 as the date for indicting Asif Ali Zardari, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai and others in the money laundering case.

The accused who are currently jailed will be indicted through a video link, according to the court orders.

Others will have to appear before the court. The money laundering case is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

It has directed the National Accountability Bureau’s Karachi office to arrange for a video link for Majeed at the Karachi hospital where he is under treatment.

The registrar of the Karachi accountability court would verify the identity of Majeed on the video link.

Lawai, Taha Raza and Mohammad Umair would be indicted through a video link from Adiyala prison.

The court has set the date of June 26 for indictment of the accused in the Park Lane reference.