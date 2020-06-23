Coronavirus: Pakistan records 180,000 infections, 3,600 deaths

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally is fast approaching 200,000 as the country reported 185,064 cases by Tuesday midday. A total of 3,695 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to SAMAA Digital’s latest count.

One hundred and five deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, according to the government’s official portal, and 3,236 patients are said to be critical.

However, 74,574 people have also recovered from COVID-19. It is not yet clear how healthy those who have recovered are as authorities have not provided these figures.

Sindh has reported the highest number of cases, 71,092, while Punjab has had the most deaths—1,495. Sindh has also recorded 38,147 recoveries, the highest so far.

There are 11,219 COVID-19 cases in Islamabad, 68,308 in Punjab, 22,663 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,587 in Balochistan, 1,326 in Gilgit Baltistan and 869 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Young people have made up the majority of infections in the country, with 22.79% patients falling in the 30 to 39 years range and 22.1% in the 20 to 29 years range.

Sindh has recorded 1,103 deaths from the novel coronavirus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 843, Islamabad 106, Balochistan 104 while GB and AJK 22 each.

The greatest number of deaths were reported in the 60 to 69 years age group. As of Tuesday, the national death rate stands at 4.79%.