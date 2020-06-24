Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma

The COVID-19 pandemic has left people in Pakistan scrambling for medical supplies and treatments.
The prices of basic devices such pulse oximeters that measure blood oxygen levels have skyrocketed and there are many reports in local and international media about the black market for plasma.
SAMAA Health has compiled a list of contacts for oxygen cylinder and pulse oximeter suppliers and verified places for donors and recipients to contact for plasma.
This list is not exhaustive or complete but an initial attempt to bring you, our reader the most useful information. If readers would like to add more resources or point out problems with any of the contacts they can get in touch with us on Facebook, Twitter or at taneer.ahmed@samaa.tv.
Oxygen cylinders
Karachi
Al Mouood Social Welfare: 0321-9202922, 0300-8227790
Al Khidmat Foundation: Shahzad Khalil 0332-3581595
-Raja Saquib 0332-1310168
-Sarfaraz Sheikh 0333-2425151
-Maghera Ibrahim 0342-2991969
Qureshi and Sons: 021-36621852, 021-36608673
Care Gas Services: Naeem 0332-3603257,
-WhatsApp 0313-3573494
Alamgir Welfare Trust: 021-111-153153, 021-34852055-60
Lahore
Syed Sajid: 0300-4884414
Shaikh Israr: 0300-4305814
Nabeel: 0315-4646010, 0301-0452101
Pak Orient Gases: 0300-7200227
-Ali: 0322-8438231
Oxygen Gas: 0300-9478821
-Zeeshan: 0322-4696095
-Sarfaraz: 0300-9478821
Gas Coin: 0333-4246042
-Rehman: 0333-5401008
John Nursing Care: 0344-2847377
Zirar Enterprise: 0322-4602203
Decent Oxygen (Nicolson Road): 0321 4694718
Khalifa Pipes (Nicolson Road): 0333 4216436
Falcon Traders (PECO Road): 0300 4305814
First Pharmacy: 0335-7970132, 0309-7863132
Islamabad
Home service for quarantined patients only: 0314-9550007
Hafeez Surgical: 051-5531902
-Sufyan: 0333-5248835
City Pharmacy Mall Road Saddar Rawalpindi
-Yasir: 0341-0534282
New Light Kashmir Road Saddar Rawalpindi: 051-5519945
-Bilal: 0300-5000369
Faisalabad:
Farrukh Mahmood: 0312-7308327
Malik Imran: 0321-9898000
Al Madina Oxygen Gas Works: Naveed Malik 0301-6911655
Pulse oximeter
Delivery across Pakistan
Daraz.pk: Order may take up to a month to be delivered
Tosharing.com 03-111-111-600
Adour.pk: https://aodour.pk/brand/imdk/Fingertip-Pulse-Oximeter
Shop from home: 0332-2536539 www.shopfromhome.pk
Desertcart.pk: https://bit.ly/3824b7j
Physio-Shop: 0345-1425124, 0333-1048076 www.physioshop.pk
Karachi
Al Khidmat Foundation: Shahzad Khalil 0332-3581595
-Raja Saquib 0332-1310168
-Sarfaraz Sheikh 0333-2425151
-Maghera Ibrahim 0342-2991969
Abbasi Surgical: Ali 03302887329
Scientech online store: M Akbar Baig 0321-9223353
www.scientech.com.pk
A A Enterprises Industrial and Medical Goods Supplier: 0344-3723656
Time Medicos: 0313-6856618
Medshop Pakistan: 0345-4871717 www.medshop.pk
Lahore
Syed Sajid: 0300-4884414
-03204-505230
Clinlab: 0322-0000704
Noorani Medical: 042-37234000
First Pharmacy: 0335-7970132, 0309-7863132
Dragle Pharma: 0306-0492723
Shifa4u: www.shifa4u.com
Islamabad
Home service for quarantined patients only: 0314-9550007
Shaheen Pharmacy I-8: 051-8744666
D Watson, F-10 markaz: 051-2215783
Polycare Diagnostic: https://polycarediagnostics.com
Pak surgical at college road Rawalpindi: 0332-2536539, 0307-5080360
Pindi surgical: 0333-0223888
Faisalabad
Chiniot Bazaar
Global Care: 0331-9180489
Medical Shopping Online: 051-8732090
New Best Way Distributors: 0306- 5551111
Plasma
Contact numbers
National Disaster Management Authority plasma helpline: 0304-1111061
National NIBD plasma helpline: 0333-2976390
Institutes collaborating with NIBD:
Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad: 051-926117089
Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar: 091-921714047
Khwaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot: 052-4566521
University of Health Sciences Lahore: 042-9923167376
Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute Lahore: 042-36093000 ext. 3188, 0334 7805109
People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences Nawabshah: 0244-9370260
Rawalpindi Institute of Urology & Transplantation: WhatsApp numbers
-12am-6am: 0303-7031782, 0301-3076324
-6am-12pm: 0320-4897597, 0336-2838226, 0344-8539143, 0349-0565614
-12pm-6pm: 0300- 2217061, 0348-4167486, 0320-2630446, 0301-4180050, 0331-9146374
-6pm-12am: 0334-4324052, 0334-5639584, 0345-0515242
Private institutions:
AKU Hospital: Dr Muhammad Hasan 0333-3710453 from 9am till 5pm
Mohafiz helpline: 0333-1900109
-Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct4N71ZDi842c0yc9TIH8YVTyqlCsbMVsKqLXFBwjxDpolGQ/viewform
Justajoo helpline for COVID-19 patients: 0301-1116114, 03011116115
Facebook groups
Corona Recovered Warriors: https://www.facebook.com/groups/coronarecovered
Corona Awareness & Relief Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/267569424430662
Blood Volunteers of Pakistan:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/422880708124685
Actemra/ Tocilizumab injection
Clinical trials of Actemra (tocilizumab) are taking place in various hospitals in Pakistan. Sale of the drug to the public is not allowed.
Facebook user Sara Khan provided most of the contacts for Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.