Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third

Photo: WedMD/ webmd.com

Widely available steroid drug dexamethasone has been found to reduce deaths among severely ill COVID-19 patients in a major breakthrough, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

The breakthrough was made at the ongoing Recovery Trial, the largest trial of its kind testing different treatments on patients with COVID-19, at the Oxford University.

Over 11,500 patients have been enrolled in this trial from over 175 NHS hospitals in the UK.

Around 2,000 patients hospitalised due to COVID-19 were administered dexamethasone as a form of treatment. They were compared with a control group of more than 4,000 who were not given the drug.

The death risks declined drastically. It went down from 40% to 28% in patients on ventilators and 25% to 20% for those who required oxygen.

“This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality and it reduces it significantly. It’s a major breakthrough,” said Chief Investigator Prof Peter Horby, reported the BBC.

The drug can save one life for every eight patients on a ventilator and for every 20-25 patients on oxygen, said the study’s Lead Researcher Prof Martin Landray.

Dexamethasone is an anti-inflammatory drug that belongs to a class called corticosteroids. It greatly reduces inflammation and can alter the body’s immune response.

It is used for swelling associated with tumours, allergic reactions, autoimmune disorders and cancer treatment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Dexamethasone
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.