HOME > News

Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan

Image: Muhammad Obair/Samaa Digital

What numbers can I call to get tested? 

Federal helpline: 1166

Sindh: 021-99203443, 021-99204405

Karachi
 Free drive-through testing: 021-99203012.
This has been set up in District South. No walk-ins are allowed. You will have to call the number first to get a slot.

Free home testing by Sindh government: 021-111-119-123
Priority is given to the elderly and those at high risk

Hospitals
AKUH 021111911911
Dow OJHA 021-99232660, 021-38771111
 Indus Hospital 02135112709/17
SIUT 021-99215469    
Chughtai Lab 03111456789, 0346-7698961, 0345-4014984, 0345-4014738, 03321424250
PNS Shifa 02148506592
Essa Lab 021-111-786-986 
 Civil Hospital 021- 99215740
 Liaquat National (021) 111-456-456
Ziauddin Hospital North: 021-36648237-9 Clifton: 021-35862937-9       Kemari: 021-32851880-3 Whatsapp- 0321-3660249

Private labs
Chughtai Lab 0311-1456789, 0346-7698961, 0345-4014984, 0345-4014738, 03321424250
Essa Lab 021-111-786-986 

Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital 022 9213305, 022 9213307, 022-9210212 Khairpur: GIMS 024-3640160, 720772-773
Larkana: CMCH 074-9410715

Punjab: 0800-9900

Divisional Headquarters hospitals
Lahore:
Mayo Hospital 042-99211129
Expo Centre 042-111-092-042
Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute 042-36093000
Shaukat Khanum 04235905000 Ext: 3453, UAN: 042111756756
Chughtai Lab 0311-1456789

Balochistan: 081-9241133-22, 0334-9241133

Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital 0819213496
COVID-19 Operational Cell 081-2822762
Control Room Health Dept 24/7 081-9202080, 111-400-400

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1700

Peshawar:
Khyber Medical University 091-9217703, 092-17696, 0333-4160303 Hayatabad Medical Complex (091) 9217140-47
Rehman Medical Institute 091 5838 000
North West General Hospital and Research Centre 091-111583880
Anwar Lab 091-2214005

Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals
Medical Superintendent: 0946-9240126
Chief Executive: 0946-9240127 ICU/CCU: 0946-9240125
Deputy Medical Superintendent 0946-9240128
Casualty: 0946-9240138                  

Islamabad: 051-926210
For emergency 051-9262640
For reports 051-9261209
PIMS 0519261170-89
National Institute of Health 0519255090-2, 0519255112-4

 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
      Khan  June 1, 2020 12:15 pm/ Reply

    Please also post corona test charges beside each hospital name listed. This is will be helpful for the readers.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

