Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Children, elderly barred from entering Karachi’s cattle market

Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Children, elderly barred from entering Karachi’s cattle market

File photo: AFP

Children and the elderly will not be allowed to enter Super Highway’s cattle market in Karachi this year, said the market’s spokesperson on Sunday.

Yawar Raza Chawla, the spokesperson for the cattle market, said that the Sindh government has given permission to set up the cattle market on the Super Highway despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

He urged people to follow the SOPs issued by the government and said that the market administration would not allow people inside without face masks.

Chawla said that the cattle market will be divided into VVIP, VIP and general blocks and will be able to house 500,000 animals this year.

He urged media workers to create awareness among those coming to buy sacrificial animals and said that they will be provided protection kits to perform their duties in the market.

