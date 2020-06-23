Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
The police arrested a woman on charges of murdering her son-in-law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda on Tuesday.

Marjan, son of Mohammad Quresh shot and injured his mother-in-law Mairaj Bibi during a domestic dispute some days ago, the police said. A case was registered against him at a local police station under section 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police said the injured woman was discharged from the hospital and went to her relatives’ house in Shabqadar, but her son-in-law followed her there so she shot him. He died on the spot.

The DSP confirmed that the woman has been arrested and she has confessed to the murder. 

Further investigation is under way, while the suspect is being held in Mardan jail.

