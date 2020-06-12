Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers

The federal excise duty on cement has been reduced from Rs2 to Rs1.75 per kilogramme – the Rs0.25 reduction will accumulate to Rs12.5 for a 50kg cement bag.

This decrease in FED will further reduce the bag’s price by another Rs2 as general sales tax (GST) is calculated after incorporating FED in the price. A cement bag is priced at nearly Rs500 by different manufacturers.

Previously, FED was Rs100 per bag while the FED after the reduction will be charged at Rs87.5 – a decrease of Rs12.5.

However, a research analyst, Arsalan Ahmed, thinks that manufacturers may not pass on this reduction in price to buyers.

He also doesn’t think this change is big enough for the price of cement to come down and stimulate sales.