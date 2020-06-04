CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months

The Civil Aviation Authority has given permission to repair the main runway at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport, according to a notification.

The 18-L runaway at the airport has been closed for all the flights and the airlines have been told to use run away 36-L instead.

The work on the main runway will start on June 4 and it will reopen on August 4 for domestic and international flights, the CAA said.

The CAA also instructed the airlines to curtail the number of passengers in order to reduce the weight of planes. It warned that it would take action and impose fines if airlines ignore its instructions.