Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months

The Civil Aviation Authority has given permission to repair the main runway at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport, according to a notification.

The 18-L runaway at the airport has been closed for all the flights and the airlines have been told to use run away 36-L instead.

The work on the main runway will start on June 4 and it will reopen on August 4 for domestic and international flights, the CAA said.

The CAA also instructed the airlines to curtail the number of passengers in order to reduce the weight of planes. It warned that it would take action and impose fines if airlines ignore its instructions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore Airport, Runway, Repair
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.