Bilawal’s politic’s limited to statements only: Murad Saeed

Bilawal’s politics is limited to statements only, says Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

He said that if the Sindh government cannot help the centre get rids of locusts, then it should not be an obstacle either.

Saeed’s statements were in response to Pakistan People Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s press conference earlier in the day, in which he had criticised the PTI government, saying that it has given preference to development over health at a time when we are fighting a pandemic.

Bilawal had appealed to the federal government to take the locust invasion in the country “seriously” and “help farmers.”

Saeed criticised the leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PPP, saying they have not built a single good hospital.