Friday, June 19, 2020
BHC Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhail recovers from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Balochistan High Court/website

Balochistan High Court’s Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhail has defeated the novel coronavirus after completely recovering from it on Thursday.

According to the high court’s registrar, Justice Mandokhail and his family had gone into isolation after they had tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Thursday (June 18), when they got tested again, the results came out negative.

“I want to thank all my friends, relatives, colleagues, judges and judicial officers for their prayers and encouragement during these testing times,” the judge said.

So far, nearly 9,000 people in Balochistan have contracted the novel virus and 99 people have died from it.

