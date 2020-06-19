Balochistan private schools to protest, want government to reopen schools

The Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance announced a protest against the government for not allowing them to reopen schools in the province.

Members of the alliance, Nazar Muhammad Barich, Malik Abdul Rasheed Kakar and Haji Saleem Nasir conducted a press conference at the Balochistan Press Club on Friday.

They said that due to the closure of schools, private educational institutions were facing huge losses.

“Schools in Balochistan were previously closed in December 2019 due to the winter vacations and then were shut down again in February 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said Barich.

The schools are closed since more than seven months because of which more than 2,800 schools and over 800,000 students have been affected.

“More than 50,000 teachers and staff have been facing severe economic conditions during these years,” Barich revealed.

The members demanded that the government immediately help them with payments, waive their electricity and other bills and provide them interest-free loans.

They added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the economy was going into losses which was affecting private schools as well.

The alliance has threatened that if the government does not agree to their demands, they will protest outside the assembly session on June 20, adding that these can also extend to Quetta and other parts of the province.