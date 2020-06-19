Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan private schools to protest, want government to reopen schools

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Balochistan private schools to protest, want government to reopen schools

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance announced a protest against the government for not allowing them to reopen schools in the province.

Members of the alliance, Nazar Muhammad Barich, Malik Abdul Rasheed Kakar and Haji Saleem Nasir conducted a press conference at the Balochistan Press Club on Friday.

They said that due to the closure of schools, private educational institutions were facing huge losses.

“Schools in Balochistan were previously closed in December 2019 due to the winter vacations and then were shut down again in February 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said Barich.

The schools are closed since more than seven months because of which more than 2,800 schools and over 800,000 students have been affected.

“More than 50,000 teachers and staff have been facing severe economic conditions during these years,” Barich revealed.

The members demanded that the government immediately help them with payments, waive their electricity and other bills and provide them interest-free loans.

They added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the economy was going into losses which was affecting private schools as well.

The alliance has threatened that if the government does not agree to their demands, they will protest outside the assembly session on June 20, adding that these can also extend to Quetta and other parts of the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, assembly, Quetta, protest, private schools, grand alliance, electricty bills, press club
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
Did thousands of people fake domiciles to get Sindh jobs?
Did thousands of people fake domiciles to get Sindh jobs?
China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak, India deaths soar
China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak, India deaths soar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.