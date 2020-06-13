Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Health

Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Balochistan Director-General of Health Services Dr Saleem Abro claimed on Friday that 90% of the province’s population has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a press conference, the DG health said that test results will prove his claim. He added that the entire province will be infected by August.

The rate of spread of the virus has increased from 15% to 35% and is now 40%, says Dr Abro.

According to official figures provided by the health department on Friday,  Balochistan has conducted a total of 36,277 tests on its population of 12.34 million.

Out of those tested, 7,866 were positive for the virus. The health department said that there were 36,588 suspected cases in the province.

In his news conference, Dr Abro said 1,400 to 1,500 tests are being done on a daily basis in Balochistan. However, official figures show that on Friday around 865 tests were conducted.

Dr Abro also claimed a lack of mass testing was the reason the number of cases was low. Two-hundred-and-sixty-four doctors, 61 paramedics and five nurses contracted the virus in the province, he confirmed.

The health department had suggested a complete lockdown in the province to the government, said Dr Abro, adding that their recommendation has not been implemented.

Around 2,722 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Balochistan while 137 have died of the virus.

Balochistan COVID-19
 
HOME  
 
 
