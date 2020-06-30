Balochistan extends coronavirus lockdown till July 15

The Balochistan government has extended its coronavirus lockdown till July 15.

A notification issued by the home department said the threat of coronavirus still exists and the restrictions on social distancing are required for safety of human lives.

A complete ban is in place on the gathering of 10 or more people. Social, religious or other gatherings of any kind are also banned. Travelling in groups without a distance of over three feet is prohibited, while more than two people cannot travel in a car unless the third person is sick.

Wearing a mask or any other cloth to cover your nose and mouth is mandatory in public spaces.