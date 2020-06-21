Allama Talib Jauhari, Pakistan’s renowned Shia scholar, passes away

Allama Talib Jauhari, one of Pakistan’s most well-respected and known Shia scholars, has passed away at a private hospital in Karachi at the age of 81.

His death was confirmed by his son Riaz Jauhari. He had been hospitalised for a while and was in the ICU. He is said to have been suffering from cardiovascular complications and had been on the ventilator.

He is survived by three sons, and they will announce the details of the funeral, said Allama Shahenshah Naqvi, while speaking to SAMAA TV.

Allama Talib Jauhari was a poet and orator, who had been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to society. He was known as a philosopher and had written several books. “His book Hadees-e-Karabla is one of the few Maqtal written in Urdu and has been considered as one of the most well compiled sources to the traditions related to the Event of Karbala,” according to his website.

Allama Talib Jauhari was born in Patna, India on August 27, 1938. His father Maulana Muhammad Mustafa Jauhar was a prominent scholar and an Urdu poet known for his exceptional poetry related to the Household of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to details available on his website.

“Allama Talib Jauhari studied Islamic theology in Najaf, Iraq under Ayatollah al Uzma Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei. He was a student of Ayatollah Shaheed Sayyid Baqir Al-sadr. He has been a class fellow of Ayatollah al Uzma Sayyid Ali Sistani, although Ayatullah Sistani was among his seniors. Allama Zeeshan Haider Jawwadi was also one of his class fellows in Najaf.”

Generations grew up listening to his majlis and he was Pakistan’s most prominent zakir for Sham-e-Ghareeban.

News of Allama Talib’s passing was met with sadness. An outpouring of love and prayers emerged on Twitter where the news had broke Sunday night. People were especially bereft given that barely 24 hours earlier another towering religious figure, Mufti Naeem, had also passed away.

Details of his funeral prayers are awaited. It is expected they will take place after Asr and he will be buried in Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.