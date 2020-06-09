9pm headlines: Pakistan reports 83 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Here are headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin:

Pakistan reported a total of 83 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. More than 5,300 new cases were recorded taking the total count to 113,702. The highest number of cases have been reported in Punjab at 43,460 followed by Sindh’s 41,303. Balochistan has a total of 7,031 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cases climbed up to 14,527.

The Sindh Doctors Ittehad held a press conference in Karachi. They said the virus has spread fully. The live of doctors are also on the line with the lives of the public, they said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has ruled out following the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of imposing a two-week lockdown across the country. “The WHO only takes health-related factors into account while governments have to think of the public’s livelihoods as well,” Dr Mirza said.

Doctors at the Lahore University of Health Sciences say donating plasma will not adversely affect your health. Over 200 people have so far been treated using plasma therapy.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says his microphone was muted in the video conference of the Economic Coordination Committee. “We were muted,” Shah said, while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “We were in the video conference and when I tried to speak, my voice didn’t pass through.” Shah said he was told that he didn’t have permission to speak.

Protests against government’s decision to lay off over 7,000 Pakistan Steel Mill workers continued for a second day in the National Assembly. PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah held a placard in the assembly asking Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar why he has abandoned these workers. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri chided the MNA for breaking the assembly rules.

On the other hand, PTI’s Murad Saeed claimed that during the government of former president Pervez Musharraf the mill had given a record-breaking profit of Rs9.2 billion. The mill’s decline came during the PPP regime. “Not only the steel mills, but most of the other government organisations also suffered because of PML-N and PPP,” Saeed added.

The government has agreed to another condition of the FATF. To stop the financial assistance of terrorist organisations in the country, the Interior Ministry has decided to establish a centre. A decision to upgrade the Federal Investigation Agency has also been taken to inspect any suspicious transaction.