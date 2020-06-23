Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

78kgs of drugs seized from a suspicious vehicle in Khuzdar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
78kgs of drugs seized from a suspicious vehicle in Khuzdar

Around 78 kilogrammes of narcotics were seized from a suspicious vehicle during a search operation in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The Levies personnel also arrested a suspect.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Dr Tufail Baloch and Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal had instructed the law enforcers to check a suspicious vehicle at the Shahda check-post. 

The vehicle driver, Abdul Waheed, was taken into custody and 78kgs of high quality drugs were found from hidden compartments of the vehicle. 

The assistant commissioner warned in a press conference that law enforcers were on high alert in the area and any attempt to violate the peace will not be tolerated and be dealt with strictly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.