78kgs of drugs seized from a suspicious vehicle in Khuzdar

Around 78 kilogrammes of narcotics were seized from a suspicious vehicle during a search operation in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The Levies personnel also arrested a suspect.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Dr Tufail Baloch and Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal had instructed the law enforcers to check a suspicious vehicle at the Shahda check-post.

The vehicle driver, Abdul Waheed, was taken into custody and 78kgs of high quality drugs were found from hidden compartments of the vehicle.

The assistant commissioner warned in a press conference that law enforcers were on high alert in the area and any attempt to violate the peace will not be tolerated and be dealt with strictly.