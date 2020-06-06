6pm headlines: Pakistan reports 60 more deaths from virus

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking for an investigation of PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests conducted in Pakistan. He said the photos of Nawaz that have been circulating on social media indicate that the former PM is in good health.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will give a briefing on whether the coronavirus lockdown will be relaxed or intensified after Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a National Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad.

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, 60 patients died, taking the national death toll to 1,543. More than 72,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country.

In Faisalabad, the corona health unit in-charge has tested positive for the virus.

PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman criticised the Sindh government and its approach towards controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the province. “Where is Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari?” Zaman questioned, saying the time has come for the centre to take over the provincial government.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to avoid arrest by the National Accountability Bureau. The anti-graft body has summoned the opposition leader in assets-beyond-means and money laundering cases on June 2. He fears his arrest by NAB.

Shahzad Akbar and other members of the federal government are protecting Prime Minister Imran Khan in the sugar commission, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said Monday. Wahab said the sugar commission put the entire blame on Sindh and it is being implied that the Pakistan People’s Party was involved in the scandal.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned to represent the government in a Supreme Court case. Naseem had mentioned wanting the represent the government during the last hearing of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa presidential reference case.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 87 of the 97 victims of the PK-8303 crash have been identified.

An 11-member team of Airbus experts has returned to France with the cockpit flight recorder and flight data. They’ll decode both to ascertain the cause of crash.

Locusts have attacked and destroyed crops in 52 districts of Pakistan. NDMA says 31 districts in Balochistan have been affected by the attack, 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four in Punjab and seven in Sindh.

Riots across the US continue. Americans are protesting against the killing of George Floyd. They had clashes with the police and set buildings on fire. A curfew has been imposed in more than 12 states. The police officer who murdered Floyd has been arrested. More than 200 protesters have also been arrested.

