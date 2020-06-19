Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
102 more Sindh policemen test positive for coronavirus: police spokesperson

Posted: Jun 19, 2020
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

At least 102 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in the past two days, a Sindh police spokesperson said Friday.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed lives of 11 policemen in Sindh, he said.

The spokesperson said that 975 personnel and officers of Sindh police have so far tested positive for the virus.

At least 700 members of the force are still under treatment, while 264 have recovered and been sent home.

The spokesperson said that the department is taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 1,013 lives in Sindh, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 65,163.

