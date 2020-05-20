Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Education

Why aren’t students registered with Cambridge International getting “grace” marks?

Posted: May 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Why aren't students registered with Cambridge International getting "grace" marks?

Exams in Pakistan have been cancelled as the country grapples with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the federal government announced there would be no matriculation and intermediate examinations this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and students in grades 9 to 12 would be promoted or granted marks in accordance with a new policy.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that 9th and 11th class students would be promoted to grades 10 and 12 grades respectively and students studying in classes 10th and 12th  would be awarded marks on the basis of their scores in the grade 9 and 11 examinations respectively and also receive additional 3% marks.

But such is not the situation for students registered with Cambridge International.

They are disgruntled because they are not getting the grace marks their counterparts appearing in local university exams are getting. CAIE, instead, is using evidence-based grading. This means a student will be assessed by reviewing exams and assignments done throughout the academic year and then predicting a grade based on their performance.

This doesn’t give much leeway or control to student over the outcome of their grade.

“It is not possible to compare a system that will provides marks to students, with Cambridge International’s approach which will be giving students a total grade for their qualification not individual marks for each exam they would have taken,” says Cambridge Assessment International Education Pakistan Deputy Country Director Shahid Ashraf.

He said a “wealth of expertise” has been utilized to develop this process of grading students.

He said Cambridge International has also offered schools and students the option to defer their entry to the November 2020 exam series, if they would prefer to sit their exam as they had originally planned.

