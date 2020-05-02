Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > News

WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics

Posted: May 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics

Photo: AFP

The World Health Organisation has received support from the European Investment Bank, the world’s largest international public bank, to assist countries in dealing with the health impact of COVID-19.

The EIB will also work with the WHO to enhance investment in health preparedness and primary healthcare with a focus on health workforce, infrastructure and water, sanitation and hygiene, the WHO said in a statement at the third meeting of its emergency committee on Friday.

Financing will be increased to supply personal protective equipment and diagnostics and ensure trainings for healthcare workers in low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO and EIB will collaborate to form a new EU Malaria Fund.

“Although malaria deaths have fallen by more than half since the year 2000, progress has stalled in recent years, and may even reverse if the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts malaria control programmes,” warned WHO Director- Genereal Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He added that the scientific journal Lancet had recently called for the development of new therapies and vaccine for malaria.

The two organisations will also focus on scaling up funds to fight increasing antimicrobial resistance across the world.

