Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?

Photo: Online

Sindh has reported 25,309 cases of COVID-19, the highest among all provinces, as of May 28.  Hospitals that were designated to treat and manage COVID-19 cases are reaching their maximum capacity as the government warns people that a lockdown may be reimposed if the rising trend continues.

Sindh Health Department Spokesperson Atif Vighio on Thursday shared with SAMAA Digital the current capacity of hospitals to admit COVID-19 patients in Sindh.

In hospitals across the province, there are a total of 222 ICU beds out of which 91 are vacant. The total number of HDU beds is 327, of which 165 are free and the total number of beds in isolation wards is 1,166, out of which 1,030 beds are free.

The Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi has almost reached its current capacity for COVID-19 patients. However, hospital services, planned surgeries and clinics remain open, said the hospital in a statement on Thursday.

It clarified that “when COVID-19 beds are occupied we cannot safely accept more patients, due to which our Emergency Area specifically set up for COVIVD-19 patients goes on diversion.”

A total of 11,190 people have also recovered from the virus, confirmed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday. Twelve patients have been successfully treated through convalescent plasma donated by recovered patients, the health department said. Government officials and doctors are repeatedly requesting recovered patients to donate their plasma.

A breakdown of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Sindh is given below:

Hospitals Total number of ICU beds with ventilators Patients on ventilator HDU beds Occupied Isolation beds Occupied
Civil Hospital Karachi 12 2 12 12 53 34
SMBB Trauma Centre 26 6 28 22 0 0
Ojha 10 1 6 6 40 32
JPMC 17 3 19 19 0 0
Lyari General 13 2 75 12 140 0
NICH 2 0 4 1 0 0
SIUT 10 5 30 30 16 16
Indus Hospital Karachi 15 15 13 13 0 0
Ziauddin Clifton 4 4 6 6 0 0
Ziauddin North 6 0 14 12 25 24
AKU Hospital 16 15 22 22 25 25
LUH Hyderabad 20 0 20 0 37 1
Institute of Chest Disease 0 0 12 0 200 1
BBMCH Kotri 1 0 0 0 0 0
PMC SBA 14 0 20 0 100 0
KMC Khairpur 0 0 10 1 80 0
AQS Institute Qambat 20 0 10 0 30 0
GMMMC Sukkur 4 0 10 0 200 0
Sasim Sehwan 4 0 8 0 20 2
Indus Hospital Badin 4 0 0 0 120 1
JIMS Jacobabad 2 0 3 1 0 0
CMC Hopital Larkana 22 0 5 5 80 0
TOTAL 222 53 327 162 1166 136

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8303
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8303
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.