What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?

Sindh has reported 25,309 cases of COVID-19, the highest among all provinces, as of May 28. Hospitals that were designated to treat and manage COVID-19 cases are reaching their maximum capacity as the government warns people that a lockdown may be reimposed if the rising trend continues.



Sindh Health Department Spokesperson Atif Vighio on Thursday shared with SAMAA Digital the current capacity of hospitals to admit COVID-19 patients in Sindh.

In hospitals across the province, there are a total of 222 ICU beds out of which 91 are vacant. The total number of HDU beds is 327, of which 165 are free and the total number of beds in isolation wards is 1,166, out of which 1,030 beds are free.

The Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi has almost reached its current capacity for COVID-19 patients. However, hospital services, planned surgeries and clinics remain open, said the hospital in a statement on Thursday.

It clarified that “when COVID-19 beds are occupied we cannot safely accept more patients, due to which our Emergency Area specifically set up for COVIVD-19 patients goes on diversion.”

A total of 11,190 people have also recovered from the virus, confirmed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday. Twelve patients have been successfully treated through convalescent plasma donated by recovered patients, the health department said. Government officials and doctors are repeatedly requesting recovered patients to donate their plasma.

A breakdown of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Sindh is given below: