UK adds loss of smell and taste to COVID-19 symptoms

The UK has now added a loss of sense of smell or taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms, reported the BBC on Monday.

The move comes after weeks of doctors, who have been treating COVID-19 patients, had been urging lawmakers to add the two symptoms to the list.

The advice to self-isolate now includes action if someone experiences a new, continuous cough, fever or loss of smell or taste. However, experts still say fever and cough remain the most important symptoms of COVID-19 to look out for.

The symptoms list was updated after researchers at King’s College London collected data of over 1.5m people in the UK who believe they might have been infected. The scientists add that tiredness and stomach pain or diarrhoea could also be included as possible coronavirus symptoms.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US had already added loss of smell or taste to its list of symptoms in mid-April.

The World Health Organisation says COVID-19 patients may have the following symptoms along with fever, cough and tiredness: