Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Two Lahore cops die of coronavirus: official

Posted: May 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Lahore cops die of coronavirus: official

A policeman wearing a face mask stands at the Tablighi Markaz checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus, in Lahore on April 5, 2020. (AFP)

Two policemen died in Lahore after contracting the coronavirus on duty, police officials said Saturday.

The law enforcers were identified as constable Ramzan and head constable Shams.

Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed told SAMAA Digital that so far at least 75 policemen in the city have been diagnosed with the virus and the number is expected to increase in the coming days.

The virus has so far claimed 245 lives in Punjab and the number of known cases in the province has jumped to 14,201.

Like other parts of the country, the province has been under a lockdown since March’s last week. But the government has now decided to ease the restrictions.

In a meeting on Saturday morning, the chief minister decided to allow resumption of public transport and online taxi services in Punjab. Shopping centres are also likely to open from next week ahead of Eid.

