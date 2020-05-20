Sindh transporters demand govt orders resumption of public transport

Transporters in Sindh have demanded the provincial government order resumption of public transport in the province.

They say they should be allowed to resume public transport since markets have been reopened and passenger train services restored in the country.

“We do not have the money to pay our workers,” said Rab Nawaz, president of Sindh Intercity Bus Owners Association. “We have been forced into starvation.”

The drivers and conductors of intercity buses are also worried about their Eid. They say if their demands are not met, then they will be forced to bring their vehicles on roads.

The government suspended public transport in the province in the last week of March. The measure came as part of the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus spread.

The ban on public transport still remains in place despite easing of a number of restrictions in the province.