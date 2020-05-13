Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment

The Sindh government has signed a Memorandum of Association with five private hospitals in the province for the commencement of treatment centres to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The core group of hospitals include Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, South City Hospital, Altamash General Hospital and the Patel Hospital.

According to the document released by Sindh Health Department, the centres will primarily run and manage medical services for COVID-19 suspects and patients. For suspected patients, tests will be conducted free of cost.

The hospitals will be responsible for acquiring and installing medical facilities required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients “with due regard to all protective procedures for containment of infection spread”.

The health department will provide these hospitals funds for this purpose and will monitor the hospitals and their management. The package decided between the two parties includes Rs110,000 per day for patients on a ventilator and Rs65,000 per day for care in the high dependency unit.

The group of core hospitals will have to increase their beds for coronavirus patients and hire an infectious diseases expert as well, the document added. No elective surgeries will be carried out at the hospitals during the pandemic.

The Sindh government has been taking steps to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. It had previously signed an MoU with the Aga Khan Hospital as well. The province has reported more than 12,000 cases so far.