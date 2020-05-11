Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > News

Sindh govt setting up COVID-19 hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Posted: May 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh govt setting up COVID-19 hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

EDHI Rescue workers transporting the body of a COVID-19 victim from an isolation ward at Civil Hospital, Hyderabad, May 10, 2020. Photo: ONLINE/Nadeem Khawer

As cases are spiking in Karachi, the Sindh government is setting up a COVID-19 hospital in Gulshan-i-Iqbal for which it has released Rs1.8 billion.
“It will be a 400-bed hospital with 100-bed ventilator facility,” said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the latest press handout.
Eleven more people have died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 200. And 537 new cases have been detected.   
Tests done so far = 95,053
No of cases = 12,017 (12.6% of people tested)
Death toll = 200 = 1.6% of total patients
Under treatment = 9,668 patients
Home isolation = 8,178 or 84% of patients (Sindh government doctors keep advising them)
Isolation centres = 911 patients
Admitted at hospital = 597
Critical patients = 90 or 16.6%
On ventilators = 25
Recovered = 2,149 or 18% of detected cases

Karachi data
Out of a total of 537 new cases 432 belong to Karachi.
Malir = 142  
Central = 62  
East = 61  
Korangi = 58  
South = 58 a
West = 51

Stranded Pakistanis
So far 2,951 passengers have landed and of them 545 came positive. “The positive cases are under treatment and being cared for properly,” he said.  

Other districts
Sukkur = 22
Shikarpur = 19  
Kambar-Shahdadkot = 11
Tando Allahyar = 8  
Larkana = 7
Hyderabad = 4  
Matiari = 4
Sanghar = 4
Jacobabad = 3
Badin = 1
Jamshoro = 1
Mirpurkhas 1 

 

 

Coronavirus Sindh
 
RELATED STORIES
 

