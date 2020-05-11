Sindh govt setting up COVID-19 hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

As cases are spiking in Karachi, the Sindh government is setting up a COVID-19 hospital in Gulshan-i-Iqbal for which it has released Rs1.8 billion.

“It will be a 400-bed hospital with 100-bed ventilator facility,” said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the latest press handout.

Eleven more people have died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 200. And 537 new cases have been detected.

Tests done so far = 95,053

No of cases = 12,017 (12.6% of people tested)

Death toll = 200 = 1.6% of total patients

Under treatment = 9,668 patients

Home isolation = 8,178 or 84% of patients (Sindh government doctors keep advising them)

Isolation centres = 911 patients

Admitted at hospital = 597

Critical patients = 90 or 16.6%

On ventilators = 25

Recovered = 2,149 or 18% of detected cases

Karachi data

Out of a total of 537 new cases 432 belong to Karachi.

Malir = 142

Central = 62

East = 61

Korangi = 58

South = 58 a

West = 51



Stranded Pakistanis

So far 2,951 passengers have landed and of them 545 came positive. “The positive cases are under treatment and being cared for properly,” he said.

Other districts

Sukkur = 22

Shikarpur = 19

Kambar-Shahdadkot = 11

Tando Allahyar = 8

Larkana = 7

Hyderabad = 4

Matiari = 4

Sanghar = 4

Jacobabad = 3

Badin = 1

Jamshoro = 1

Mirpurkhas 1