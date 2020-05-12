Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter

Posted: May 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A woman was arrested for killing her five-year-old daughter by drowning her in Sialkot, the police said Tuesday.

The police quoted the woman as saying that she drowned her two daughters after getting tired of her husband mocking her for not giving birth to a boy.

The suspect drowned both her daughters. The elder one died, while the younger daughter was rescued by the suspect’s husband after her heard the child’s screams, the police said.

A case was registered on a complaint by the suspect’s father.

The couple had three daughters.

