Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor and director Shaan Shahid is not happy about the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Gazi being aired on PTV this Ramazan.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, the Turkish soap chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, has been airing on PTV every day. The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

In a tweet on Friday, the actor made a sarcastic remark about the show. Sharing a photograph of a protective face mask, the actor said that he bought a Rs160 mask for Rs2,500.

“This is what we do in Ramazan, high prices on life saving items and food prices also touching the skies…after watching our Turkish Islamic history and learning all the good words and deeds this is what we actually practice,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Lollywood star had tweeted at Senator Faisal Javed, who is the chairperson of the standing committee on broadcasting and heritage, and asked him to focus on Pakistan’s history and heroes rather than the Turks.

While lauding the senator’s announcement, Shaan said that PTV should produce epics like this.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.