Saqlain Mushtaq sees Babar Azam leading Pakistan across all formats

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq sees prolific batsman Babar Azam leading the country across all three formats of the game.

He has welcomed Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint the T20I skipper as the country’s ODI captain as well and thinks it is only a matter of time before he takes up the Test mantle from Azhar Ali as well.

“I see him leading the Test side in the future as well,” the former spinner said in a YouTube video. “It will be said that he has been handed too many responsibilities but he will know how to fulfill them once he gets going.”

The former cricketer believes that Babar is a responsible player who thrives under pressure. “He is the number one T20 batsman in the world and is placed at number three in ODIs and fifth in Tests.”

He called on the batsman to bring a sense of consistency to the side. “He has to make the players understand their responsibilities in the team. He has to make them prepare for the assignments ahead and lead them from the front like he did when he first emerged onto the scene.”