Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday

File photo: AFP

The Punjab government decided on Saturday to resume online taxi and inter-city bus services in the province from Monday.

Bus fares will be reduced by 20%, the government decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab chief minister said that the decision to resume public transport and reduced bus fares was taken to help people.

The meeting also approved opening of automobiles, power looms and mobile phone industries in the province. They will be told to follow the government’s SOPs and ensure healthy environment for their workers.

Pakistan has been under a lockdown since March’s last week after the country witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections. The provincial governments, however, have eased the restrictions this week after an announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.

The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country and the total number of cases in Pakistan has jumped to 39,495, according to provincial health authorities.

