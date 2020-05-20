PM stresses need for a joint strategy on coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Wednesday the need for a joint strategy on the coronavirus pandemic. He was addressing a virtual session of the World Economic Forum.

PM Khan said the current year was proving to be very difficult for his country. “Economic think tanks are trying to figure out a way to overcome the crisis,” he said.

Over 25 million daily wagers in Pakistan were rendered jobless due to the pandemic, according to the prime minister. He said his government provided cash assistance to 15 million families.

“And this is what has mitigated the effects of the lockdown,” he said. “But this is only a short-term solution.”

The Pakistan premier said therefore his government decided to ease the lockdown despite rising number of cases in the country.

He said the western countries also faced this problem of balancing between saving the economy and at the same time worrying about the number of coronavirus cases.

The Pakistan premier said the entire world would be facing challenges in the coming days. He said other developing countries were also facing Pakistan-like situation.

The countries affected by the pandemic would have to form a joint strategy to deal with it, PM Khan said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the prime minister today presented a comparative analysis. He said the government devised a strategy keeping the number of deaths from the virus in view.

“The nation is to be saved both from coronavirus and hunger,” the foreign minister said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 46,000. The virus has so far killed 986 people in the country.