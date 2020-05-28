‘Plane crash provisional report to be submitted on June 22’

We hope to submit the provisional report on the May 22 Karachi plane crash in the parliament by June 22, said Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday.

“We all want to know why and how the accident occurred, ” the federal minister said while briefing the media after holding a meeting with PM Imran Khan.

He said that 12 plane accidents have been reported in the past, of which 10 were PIA planes, one Airblue and one Bhoja Air. “We are looking at all the past accidents too.”

Khan assured that the investigation will be free and fair. “I am not trying to save anyone, and there should be no confusion or reservations over this. I promise you no one will be spared or given any relief.”He was responding to the claims made by PPP leader Saeed Ghani that the investigation committee is trying to protect PIA CEO Arshad Malik.

The different agencies and institutions have not left any stones unturned to help the grieving families, he claimed. We have identified 51 bodies of the 97 and handed them over to their families. The DNA test is under way for other bodies. “Right now, our main is to hand over the bodies to the grieving families. It must be very painful for them. We have even announced Rs500,000 as compensation,” he added.

He shared that PM Khan expressed his anger over the delayed process. He said that it is tragic that the accident occurred so close to Eid and so many people lost their loved ones. The premier has directed the authorities to fasten the investigation process, Khan added.