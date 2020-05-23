Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > News

Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister

Posted: May 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister

A firefighter sprays water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area on Thursday. Photo: Online

An inquiry will be conducted within three months and as soon as possible, we will be handing over the insurance money and one million rupees in compensation to the families who lost their loved ones in the PIA PK-8303, said Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the federal minister for aviation, at a press conference Saturday afternoon.
“Nothing can really compensate these families,” he added, expressing sorrow over the loss of life.
He clarified that the compensation to the survivors would be Rs500,000. “Allah has given them the greatest compensation,” he said, referring to the fact that the two men, Zafar Mehmood and Muhammad Zubair, emerged alive from the unbelievable crash.
Meanwhile, DNA samples are being taken for the identification of the victims. A special team from Lahore has reached Karachi. Twenty-one bodies have been handed over to the families so far.
“We are equally there and show support to the families of the bereaved,” he said. “I will provide all those things that will be required for the investigation. We will ensure pure and clean investigations.”
The CAA and PIA are working on the report. “There will be no compromise. We will present ourselves for accountability if we are found guilty.” Experts from Airbus will also come and take part in the inquiry
There will also be compensation for the PIA employees.
He was grilled by the media about the independence of the inquiry. “It is the responsibility of the government to provide facts to the families of the victims as to why and how the incident took place,” he said. “I’m taking responsibility.”
Mistakes have been taking place, he admitted. We are moving towards ratification of these mistakes. When it was pointed out that residential areas are so close the airport, he said that 1,500 acres of the CAA are encroached on nationwide.
He said that he had no words to express over the tragedy, but paid tribute to the people from the neighbourhood who came to help the victims, the army jawans, the police, the ambulance and rescue workers.



caa compensation inquiry Karachi PIA plane crash victims
 
