PIA crash: DNA tests being completed in next 48 hours

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at the University of Karachi will complete the process of identifying the victims of the PIA plane crash in the next 48 hours.

This was announced in a media advisory by KU’s International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences.

SFDL has completed a total of 27 cross matches so far and their reports have been dispatched to the Sindh police, the statement.

The ICCBS spokesperson said that SFDL, with the help of 20 scientists and volunteers, is currently engaged in major undertaking of identifying the bodies.

According to the statistics, maintained by SFDL, as many as 67 samples have been received from the families of the victims and 69 samples of the victims have been received from the police so far.