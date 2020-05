People on Twitter may soon be able to decide who can reply to their tweets, the microblogging site announced on Wednesday.

The new feature is currently being tested by some users.

Any user can reply to anyone’s tweet on the social media site. But now, Twitter is changing that to allow people to control who can reply to them.

The Verge has reported concerns that the new feature may allow politicians and public officials to post misinformation as people won’t be able to fact-check the tweet.