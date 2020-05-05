Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho says people with coronavirus are not going to the hospital at the right time.

Patients wait to come to the hospital till their breathing worsens and after they find it difficult to breathe.

On April 22, Pechuho had said the virus situation is serious.

She had said that May would be crucial and said the number of reported coronavirus cases will see a peak in May in Sindh and the rest of the country.

“Our numbers of positive cases are mostly increasing if we look at the trends,” she had said, adding that if the lockdown restrictions are eased, cases will increase.