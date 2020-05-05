Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho says people with coronavirus are not going to the hospital at the right time. 

Patients wait to come to the hospital till their breathing worsens and after they find it difficult to breathe. 

On April 22, Pechuho had said the virus situation is serious.

She had said that May would be crucial and said the number of reported coronavirus cases will see a peak in May in Sindh and the rest of the country.

“Our numbers of positive cases are mostly increasing if we look at the trends,” she had said, adding that if the lockdown restrictions are eased, cases will increase.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Azra Pechuho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Shipping containers turned into ICU pods for coronavirus
Shipping containers turned into ICU pods for coronavirus
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
No football in France till September, announces PM Edouard Philippe
No football in France till September, announces PM Edouard Philippe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.