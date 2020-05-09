Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’

Posted: May 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’

Photo: AFP

Scientists in the Netherlands and Japan have separately developed antibodies that can effectively fight the novel coronavirus. Their research has so far only been done in the laboratory but they plan to start clinical trials in patients soon.

In a study published in Nature on May 4 the Dutch scientists said they had invented a monoclonal antibody called 47D11 which destroys the coronavirus’ spike protein, the portion of the virus that helps it attach and invade human cells. The researchers, who are from Utrecht University, were testing antibodies developed previously to fight the SARS virus.

They have tested the antibody in genetically modified mice infected with the virus and found it to be effective.

“Such a neutralising antibody has potential to alter the course of infection in the host, support virus clearance or protect an uninfected individual that is exposed to the virus,” Utrecht researcher Berend-Jan Bosch told The Guardian.

A similar breakthrough was also reported in Japan by scientists at the Kitasato University. They worked with Kao corp and biotech startup Epsilon Molecular Engineering to make an antibody which they called VHH. 

The antibody can easily identify and neutralise the novel coronavirus, reported Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review on May 7. The scientists say they managed to isolate it from more than 10 billion other candidates. Their drug is derived from camelids and is one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies.

As the new antibody can detect the novel coronavirus easily, the team said it plans to share the antibody with other research organisations working on testing and diagnostics. The result could be a test much faster than the currently available polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which takes around 48 to 72 hours.

Success in developing and testing antibodies in the lab has also been reported by the US, Korea and Israel. In the US, researchers have developed antibodies using llamas. The animals are said to produce antibodies that closely resemble those in humans. Their drug, however, has not been tested in the lab yet.

