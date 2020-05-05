Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
NAB grills Shehbaz Sharif in assets case

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
NAB grills Shehbaz Sharif in assets case

Photo: Samaa Digital

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif appeared before NAB in an assets case on Monday and has been summoned again on June 2.

He was there for almost two hours and was asked about five suspicious transactions. NAB even asked him to share details of the gifts he has given to his two wives and sons.

Shehbaz, however, said that he has submitted documents with details of the gifts previously.

The PML-N president was asked ridiculous questions by NAB, claimed party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. “He was asked if the vehicle he came in belonged to him or his son. What kind of question is that?”

She said that the NAB and Niazi, referring to PM Imran Khan, are working together to assassinate the characters of the PML-N leaders. Aurangzeb said that cameras should be placed inside NAB Headquarters so that people know what’s going on inside.

“NAB should also interrogate PM Khan, its chairperson and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar,” she remarked, asking when is the bureau going to summon those responsible for the wheat and sugar crises in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz rejected her claims and maintained that NAB is an independent institution.

MOST READ
