There will be a heatwave from May 5 to 8

The temperature in Karachi is likely to rise this week.

The city's temperature is expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius.

Hot winds blowing from the desert areas in the northwest of the country will cause a rise in temperature in Karachi and people should avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

There will be a heatwave from May 5 to 8. Sea breeze is likely to reduce during this time.