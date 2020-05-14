Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors

Posted: May 14, 2020
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: Mehak Saba

Fashion designer Mehak Saba donated surgical masks, safety equipment suits, and face shields to the doctors who are fighting as frontline soldiers in the battle against COVID-19.

The number of affected patients has been on the rise and their lives could only be saved if the doctors and medical staff treat them without the fear of falling victim to the novel virus, a statement issued by the designer said.

Our 100 medical professionals including doctors and nurses have contracted COVID-19 while treating patients in different cities. So far, three doctors have also sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the statement adds.

People should spread love and kindness through their gestures of supporting the deserving people in these challenging times, the designer said.

Many designers in Pakistan have come out to help the health workers in these extraordinary times. Outfitters opened up its factory to produce free of cost protective uniforms for Pakistan’s healthcare heroes working for non-profit health institutions. Asim Jofa and Deepak Perwani prepared prototypes of protective bodysuits for healthcare professionals. Sapphire, Fatima Salamat, Maheen Khan, and Lulusar have also extended their support to the paramedics.

