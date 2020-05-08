Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah gave on Friday a detailed plan of how Sindh will ease its lockdown based on the instructions of the federal government.

It was reported that the lockdown will be eased from Saturday onwards, he said. “It makes no sense because we have decided that everything will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays”. So, we will begin easing our lockdown from Monday.

He said that the following decisions were made by the Centre with the provinces.

The economic activity will resume for industries related to the construction given that they follow all the SOPs.

Selective OPDs will be opened.

Shops will remain open from Fajr to 5pm.

Saturday and Sunday will be ‘safe days’ with 100% lockdown. Essential services, however, will remain open.

Sindh has already opened 660 factories on Centre’s orders. We just asked the factory owners to provide us with the name of their workers, their CNICs and addresses so it is easy for us to trace them if something happens.

Neighbourhood shops in residential areas or standalone shops (excluding malls and departmental stores) will be opened too

The CM even gave a list of all what will remain closed after the provinces begin to lift their lockdown.

All industries and businesses not cleared for opening before May 9.

Shopping malls and plazas

Educational institutes

Restaurants, hotels, wedding halls, cinemas, places of large gatherings

Public processions and public congregations

Organised sports events and concerts

The guidelines will be followed till May 31, 2020, he remarked.

The federal government presented their plan in a meeting on May 7. “I said we have to make decisions on facts and data, we can’t be emotional about it,” he remarked. “I said that it will be a mistake if we base our decisions on our emotions.”

Lifting the lockdown will result in a spike in cases and the countries across the globe are expecting it. But they will handle it once it hits, he said.

“We don’t have a personal rivalry with anyone. We don’t want to ruin anyone’s business but we are just worried about people’s lives.”

Sindh vs Centre debate

There is no truth to the reports that Sindh has not been following the instructions of the federal government, Shah clarified.

The CM said that reports have been suggesting that Sindh and Centre are having problems over the lockdown. The PM had given all provinces the right to make their own decision depending on the spread of the virus. “The federal government announced the lockdown and extended it and we have been following their instructions,” he added.

We are doing nothing differently, he said. “We may not agree with the federal government’s decisions but we are working in unison.”

Our lockdown had started from February 26 when the first case was reported. “We initially closed the schools for four days and then extended it.” We even stopped the spectators from attending the PSL matches in Karachi. We then announced a proper lockdown on March 22, he added.

“None of these decisions were made in any haste,” he clarified. We were in constant discussion with the WHO and health department. We thought about it and did not rush into anything, Shah added.

Key instructions:

Stay inside your homes.

Only leave the house when you have a valid reason and follow all the guidelines and SOPs.

Wear a mask when you leave.

People who are old or those suffering from any cardiac condition or hypertension should not leave their homes.

Towards the end, he requested the people to take all safety precautions. “If you care about your life or those of people around you, then you must exercise caution,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if the lockdown is there or not, you have to act responsibly.”