Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash

A PIA plane from Lahore to Karachi crashed just before arrival on Friday, May 22. A total of 107 people were on board. Two people survived.

Hospitals in the city received the bodies and began the process of identifying them. DNA samples have been taken to be matched with relatives.

Below we give the list of only the names of people who have been identified so far and their names officially released to the media.

This is a developing story

Warning: This news item and list may be disturbing to read.

A sample collection unit for DNA tests has been established at the Forensic DNA Lab University of Karachi . Family members of the passengers of PK-8303 may visit to submit samples that would be required for a cross match.

Contacts: 111 222 292-370; 03422762024, 03319092132

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre has received 66 bodies out of which 20 are of females. There are three children. Fifty people have yet to be identified and 16 have been identified.

List of identified people from JPMC as of 10:40am on Saturday, May 23:

1 Alisa Shehriyar, daughter of Major Shehriyar

2 Ammar Rashid, son of Rashid Mahmood

3 Captain Sajjad

4 Dilshad Ahmed, son of Mubeen Ahmed

5 Faryal Begum, wife of Asadullah

6 Fareha Rasool, daughter of Ghulam Rasool

7 Farhan, son of Abdul Qabir

8 Iqra Shahid, daughter of Shahid

9 Maham, wife of Major Shehriyar

10 Mohammad Ahmed, son of Syed Jamal Ahmad

11 Muhammad Tahir, son of Abdul

12 Nida Waqas, daughter of Irfan Ullah

13 Shehnaz Parveen, wife of Amanullah Khan

14 Shoaib Raza, son of M. Shareef Raza

15 Syeda Saima Imran, wife of Syed Imran Hasan

16 Waqas Tariq, son of Muhammad Tariq

A total of 31 bodies were brought to Civil Hospital, Karachi. There were six females and 25 males.

Twenty-eight have yet to be identified and three have been identified. Their names are:

Lt Balaj whose body has been shifted to CMH Malir

Maj Shehriyar whose body has been shifted to CMH Malir

Syed Danish Shah, son of Syed Ahad Shah

DNA samples have been taken and 11 have been taken by Edhi, 18 by Chhipa and two by CMH Malir.