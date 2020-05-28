Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Health

KP’s first death of journalist from COVID-19 reported in Peshawar

Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
KP’s first death of journalist from COVID-19 reported in Peshawar

Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: HMC website

A journalist passed away from COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed Health Department’s Focal Person on Coronavirus Zain Raza on Thursday.

He was a senior journalist on 92 News. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Medical Complex. The deceased was the first journalist to die of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

A compensation package of Rs 1 million has been announced for his family by the government. The KP government had finalised compensation packages in April for journalists who died due to the novel coronavirus and offered to treat those who contracted the virus free of charge.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and shared by Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Mehto on Twitter, thirteen journalists have been infected by the virus in Peshawar. One death was reported on Thursday.

At least 160 journalists in the country have contracted COVID-19 and four of them have died of the virus.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa has reported 8,483 known cases of COVID-19 as of May 27. There have been 425 deaths in the province due to the virus and 2,632 people have recovered.

COVID-19 khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
