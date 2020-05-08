KMC launches digital app to ensure staff attendance

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has launched a digital app to facilitate its field staff and ensure their attendance during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KMC staffers working in the field had to go to their offices to mark their attendance, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said in a statement.

They can mark their attendance using the Digital Attendance System app now, he said. Besides facilitating KMC staffers, the app would also save time and fuel.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play store.

The mayor further asked all KMC departments related to revenue collection to hold monthly meetings and work hard to achieve targets.

“Action will be taken against officials not meeting their revenue targets,” he warned.