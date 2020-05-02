Karachi woman burned alive by husband, mother-in-law: police

A woman in Karachi died on Friday after being burned alive by her husband and mother-in-law on April 25, the police said.

She was being treated at the Burns Centre of Civil Hospital, Karachi. Doctors said 90% of her body was burned in the attack.

The Shah Latif police arrested her husband on a complaint filed by her family.

The couple married three years ago.

The man claimed his wife died by suicide. He said that when he came home for iftar on April 25, he saw that his wife wasn’t eating anything.

“I fed her a date and left home and after a few hours my brother called me to say that she had set herself on fire,” he told the police.

The police are investigating the case.