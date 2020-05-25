Karachi to experience power outages during Eid holidays

Karachi is expected to face power outages as the city temperatures go up, the K-Electric has warned.

“We are working to ensure minimal disruption and zero load shedding during Eid holidays,” said the city’s sole power utility in a tweet.

The KE, previously, had announced that there will be no load shedding during Eid holidays.

Noor Afshan Rizavi, a spokesperson of the power utility, said that the load shedding may occur as the mercury is rising. In such a scenario, our infrastructure is affected when power theft occurs in any area, she added.

She claimed that no load shedding occurred in any part of the city during Ramazan. “The power was continuously supplied to areas with 80% power theft,” she added.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Karachi will experience hot and humid weather during Eidul Fitr.

Most of the country’s plains would experience hot and dry weather during Eid holidays, it said in a statement.