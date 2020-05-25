Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi to experience power outages during Eid holidays

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Karachi to experience power outages during Eid holidays

Photo: AFP/file

Karachi is expected to face power outages as the city temperatures go up, the K-Electric has warned.

“We are working to ensure minimal disruption and zero load shedding during Eid holidays,” said the city’s sole power utility in a tweet.

The KE, previously, had announced that there will be no load shedding during Eid holidays.

Noor Afshan Rizavi, a spokesperson of the power utility, said that the load shedding may occur as the mercury is rising. In such a scenario, our infrastructure is affected when power theft occurs in any area, she added.

She claimed that no load shedding occurred in any part of the city during Ramazan. “The power was continuously supplied to areas with 80% power theft,” she added.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Karachi will experience hot and humid weather during Eidul Fitr.

Most of the country’s plains would experience hot and dry weather during Eid holidays, it said in a statement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.